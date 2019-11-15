Nasilasila blames former defence lawyers during appeal

Former Fiji 7s player Amenoni Nasilasila who has appealed against his rape conviction has raised allegations against his former lawyers.

Nasilasila was convicted of one count of rape and sentenced to eight years imprisonment by the Lautoka High court last year.

Lautoka lawyer Mosese Naivalu is representing Nasilasila in the appeal and informed the court that they have filed submissions on the amended grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalu claimed in court that Nasilasila’s former defence team had failed to tender some documents which included Facebook messages between his client and the victim during the trial.

He also informed the court that Nasilasila and the victim were allegedly in contact for 19 months.

The Appeals Court has given the trial counsel three weeks to respond to the allegations while Naivalu has been given two weeks to respond.

Nasilasila had raped a 24-year-old woman in Olosara, Sigatoka on December 22nd in 2018.

The matter has been adjourned to November 3rd.