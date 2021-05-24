Men involved in illegal raid remanded

12 men who allegedly attacked a family in Nakelo, Nausori on Monday have been remanded in custody.

They appeared in the Nausori Magistrates court this morning.

Prosecution objected to their bail application on the grounds that tension is still high in the village.

They also stated that the case is of public interest.

The Magistrate then ordered the men to file a formal application.

The 12 are charged with various offenses including, malicious act, assault causing actual bodily harm, damaging property and criminal trespass.

The incident happened over the weekend, when this group of men allegedly violently raided a house in Nakelo landing.

This confrontation was captured in a five-minute video that is being circulated on social media.

In the video, a group of young men is seen confronting a family in a house, verbally assaulting them, and violently breaking into the property.

The matter has been adjourned to November 3rd.