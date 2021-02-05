Nakasi man to appear in court for drug charge

A man who was allegedly found with sachets containing methamphetamine in Nakasi will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.
He has been charged with one count of being found in possession of illicit drugs.
Information of the accused’s alleged involvement in drug related activities was received by police last week.
Police also seized a smoking apparatus.
