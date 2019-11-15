Naitasiri lock granted bail

Bail has been granted for Naitasiri Under-19 lock Karesi Maya who appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court a few minutes ago.

He is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Maya was caught on camera over the weekend during a match against Tailevu where he threw a cheap punch at the referee.

The footage shows referee Peni Talemaivavalagi falling to the ground due to the impact of the punch.

In Court this morning, Maya’s lawyer asked if his client could take plea at a later date.

The magistrate considered this application to defer the plea and granted bail as Maya is a first offender.

His passport was also surrendered in court today.

The case will now be called on the 18th of next month.