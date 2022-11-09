Naidu’s stay application refused, appeal allowed

The Court of Appeal has refused the application filed by Richard Naidu’s lawyer to stay the committal proceedings in the Suva High Court.

However, the Appeals Court has allowed leave to appeal the two decisions delivered by the High Court, including their application to set aside the ex-parte order to launch the committal proceedings and to cross-examine the Attorney General.

The committal proceedings against Naidu are in relation to a post that appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a case.

Article continues after advertisement

Naidu’s lawyer, John Apted, had filed 40 grounds of appeal stating that his client’s right to retain a lawyer of his choice to appear for him was denied.

He had also said that his client’s right to remain silent combined with the presumption of innocence was affected, and the High Court Judge failed to properly address this.

Apted had submitted that his client was entitled to a favorable order from the court by subjecting the respondent to cross-examination as a consequence of his client being exposed to committal proceedings.

In response, Attorney General’s lawyer Gul Fatima submitted that the appellant was seeking to avoid committal proceedings initiated by the Attorney General, which was in the interest of the majesty of the court, in which regard the committal proceedings must be allowed.

In his ruling today, Appeals Court Judge Justice Alemeida Guneratne stated that the committal proceedings trial before the High Court is still on foot and that it is still open to the appellant to defend the committal proceedings.

Justice Guneratne also said that should the respondent opt not to take the witness stand, his allegation of contempt would stand or fall in evidence led through other witnesses, but all that must await the proper trial on the committal proceedings.

He said that he was inclined to grant the leave to appeal.

The Appeals Court Judge also said that the committal proceedings are pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and could not see any basis to grant stay against such a court from exercising its jurisdiction.

The judge, while refusing the stay, said that the applicant himself says the committal proceedings are on the basis of an alleged contempt.

Justice Guneratne also said the matter is listed for trial, and it is only after the conclusion of the trial that the High Court should find the alleged contempt to have been proved that the applicant’s reputation and interests would be affected.

The Appeals Court judge said that there is no legal basis or reason in law to grant a stay of the High Court proceedings.