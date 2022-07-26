Naidu’s lawyer to make further application

[File Photo]

Suva lawyer Richard Naidu’s counsel has today indicated that he wants to bring in a senior counsel in relation to committal proceedings brought by Attorney-General, Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum.

The matter was called in the High Court today.

The committal proceedings are in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a recent case.

Naidu’s lawyer, Jon Apted also informed the court that he wants to cross examine the Attorney General.

The High Court Judge said that Apted cannot make these applications from the bar table.

Apted has been ordered to file a formal application.

The matter has been adjourned to 22nd August.