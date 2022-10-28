Naidu's application rejected

Richard Naidu

Suva lawyer Richard Naidu’s application to cross-examine Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in the substantive hearing in relation to committal proceedings filed against him has been refused by the Civil High Court in Suva.

This committal proceedings against Naidu stem from a post on his Facebook page in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary following a case in February.

Following this ruling, AG’s lawyer Gul Fatima also raised an issue relating to an article on this proceedings in the Fiji Times dated October 15th in which Naidu’s lawyer Jon Apted was quoted saying “If the evidence cannot be challenged, that would be a kangaroo court.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fatima today alleged that this statement is contempt in the face of the court.

She said given that this has transpired during the course of the current proceedings, she asked the court whether they will consider launching a committal proceeding.

She said any ordinary Fijian reading the article would hold a certain view about the court.

The High Court Judge than said that this transpired before his court and the matter should go before a different judge.

He also said Fatima may inform the registry for further steps to be taken.