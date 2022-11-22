Naidu judgement moved to 3pm

The judgement in the matter against prominent Suva lawyer, Richard Naidu has been moved to 3pm in the Suva High Court today.

High Court Judge Justice Jude Nanayakkara was to deliver his judgement on the committal proceedings at 10:30am.

The committal proceedings stem from a post on Naidu’s Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary following a case in February.

Article continues after advertisement

The committal proceedings were brought against Naidu, by the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.