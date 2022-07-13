Naidu expected to take plea today

Suva Court. [File Photo]

Suva lawyer, Richard Naidu is expected to take his plea in the Suva High Court in relation to committal proceedings brought against him by Attorney-General, Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum.

The committal proceedings are in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a recent case.

Naidu is represented by Jon Apted, Peter Knight, Subhas Parshotam, Mele Rakai, Laurel Vaurasi, Suruj Sharma and Filimoni Vasorogo.

The Attorney-General is represented by Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima.

Naidu appeared in court last Friday where Apted asked the Court to allow for compliance of the High Court Rules as his client has to be served within eight clear days of the Notice of Motion being called.

The Court heard that Naidu had travelled to the west when the Attorney-General’s Lawyers had attempted to serve him, however, he was served on the following day.

The matter will be called in the next hour.