Naduri youths front court for social gathering

29 youths from Naduri Village in Macuata appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court this afternoon for breaching social gathering orders.

They are charged with one count each of Failure to Comply with orders of Gathering, contrary to Section 69 (3) of the Public Health Act.

It’s alleged that on the 14th of April, 2020 the youths were gathering at the village hall for religious purposes, breaching social gathering orders.

The youths have been released on a $1,000 bail bond each, they have been placed under curfew from 6pm to 5am and are not to re-offend while on bail.

The case will be recalled in the 29th of this month.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

