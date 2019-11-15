Home

Nadi service station robbery suspects remanded

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 21, 2020 1:25 pm

The three men of Korovuto, Nadi who are charged with one count each of Aggravated Burglary and Theft have been further remanded by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

37-year-old Simone Sikiveikau, 45-year-old Mesake Sino and 32-year-old Tevita Bose were produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday and the matter has been transferred to the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

The men have been remanded at Natabua Prison and will re-appear in court next Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

The three suspects were alleged to have been involved in a robbery at a service station along Nadi Back Road.

