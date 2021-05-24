Home

Full Coverage
Nadi Magistrates Court closed

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 16, 2021 3:59 pm
The Nadi Magistrates Court will be closed until further notice.

The Nadi Magistrates Court will be closed until further notice.

FBC News understands this is due to a few suspected COVID-19 cases.

All fresh cases will now be called at the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

The Nadi Court is expected to open in the next few days after a thorough fumigation.

