Nadi driver remanded

Accused, Shivneel Aman Prasad appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court.

The driver alleged to have caused the death of a 61-year-old man in Navo, Malolo in Nadi following a hit-and-run accident last weekend has been remanded.

Accused, Shivneel Aman Prasad appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court with one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, and one count of Failure to stop after an accident.

Prasad’s lawyer made a bail application on the grounds that his client is a first offender, has a fixed address in Nadi, can provide sureties, and does not have a passport.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Police prosecution objected to bail, stating that the 28-year-old has another similar case pending in the Nadi Court for dangerous driving causing death.

His bail hearing will be heard at the end of the month.