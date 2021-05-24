Home

Nabua brawlers to appear for plea in December

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 1:55 pm

Bail has been extended for the 45 men allegedly involved in a brawl in Nabua earlier this month.

Prosecution and the defense counsel will re-appear on November 9th for mention without the presence of all the accused.

The matter will be called for plea on the 9th of December.

Magistrate, Joseph Daurewa has ordered the prosecution to finalize charges and the full disclosures of the accused need to be submitted prior to the next hearing.

The Court also heard of an allegation of retaliation against the accused after they were bailed on October 11th.

The defence counsel says this worries the 45 because they do not want to breach bail conditions.

All the accused have been given 14 days to submit their passport and birth certificates to the court registry or face additional charges.

