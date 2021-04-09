Home

Murder trial to resume tomorrow

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 15, 2021 3:41 pm
Henri Lusaka

The police officer who formally charged Congo National Henri Lusaka with murder will take the stand tomorrow.

39-year-old, Lusaka is charged with one count of murder.

He allegedly killed his Australian wife Jennifer Anne Downes in July 2019 at their rented home on Service Street in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter was adjourned yesterday as the defense had asked for time to review evidence that was heard in court yesterday.

The defense informed the court that they have spoken to the accused and tomorrow she will be meeting with the doctor who had taken care of Lusaka when he was admitted in the hospital following the alleged incident.

The trial resumes tomorrow.

 

