Murder trial reveals prayer items were found at the bottom of a cliff

The prayer items that were recovered from Nausori Highlands, Nadi on the 31st of August 2019 were found at the bottom of a cliff and not at the crime scene.

State witness Detective Inspector Sakiusa Jitoko while giving evidence told the court that he had uplifted the items on that particular day.

When asked by the prosecutors as to why investigators were at the bottom of the cliff, Jitoko said that it was part of their search of the crime scene and also the area.

The Inspector who was the 39th state witness said they suspected that some exhibits would have been disposed of from the top and to clear any doubts they went to the bottom and conducted a search.

He said it took them 1 hour and 30 minutes to reach the bottom.

Jitoko said as standard procedure, they took photographs of the items.

He said that DNA analysis was also done on the exhibits which were compared to the accused.

Earlier in the trial, it was highlighted that accused Mohammed Isoof’s DNA was on the prayer items.

The state witness also told the court that when they arrived at the crime scene, they noted the bodies were stiff and all the victims were not wearing shoes.

Jitoko said that apart from the diapers, milk bottle, and toys, they found a bottle of tomato paste substance, a bottle of colorless liquid, Indian spices, and Nirmal Kumar’s wallet which had his driver’s license.

He said that an empty Coke bottle was also found beside one of the victims who was about 212m from the main road.

During the cross-examination, the defence asked the witness if he knew the distance of where the bodies were found and the prayer items they retrieved.

Jitoko said he could not establish this but estimated the drop would be around 150m.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.

The trial has been adjourned until Monday.