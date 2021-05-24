Home

Court

Murder trial adjourned to Wednesday

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 13, 2021 4:10 pm

The Nausori Highlands murder trial of Muhammed Raheesh Isoof will now begin on Wednesday.

The Lautoka High Court has given defense lawyer Iqbal Khan more time to go through disclosures filed by the public prosecutor this morning.

Khan will also be allowed to consult his client Muhammed Raheesh Isoof during this period.



Isoof is alleged to have murdered a family of five in Nadi two years ago.
[Muhammed Raheesh Isoof]

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The prosecution is expected to call 65 witnesses.

It is alleged that in August 2019 Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies were discovered after a passer-by heard the 11-month-old crying in a secluded area.

