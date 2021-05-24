Murder suspects held for more than 48 hours

Apisai Lomani Junior and Leone Naisake were held in police custody for more than 48 hours.

This was revealed in the murder trial against Lomani Junior and Leone Naisake in the High Court today.

State witness Constable Vakuru Sowalu during cross-examination said Lomani was in police custody at the Vunisea Police Station for four to five days since his arrest on 29th December 2018.

It is alleged on December 26, 2018, Lomani and Naisake caused the death of 36-year-old Filipe Loloma in Wailailai Farm in Kadavu.

While being questioned by Defence Lawyer, Filimoni Vosarogo the witness said he could not recall exactly how many days the second accused, Naisake had been in custody.

This is when Vosarogo referred Constable Sowalu to the Vunisea Police Station diary that revealed his client was arrested on the 27th of December, 2018 but was not charged until the 4th of January 2019.

Naisake and Lomani Junior have been jointly charged with one count of murder and Lomani is also charged with one count of common assault, one count of giving false information to Police officers, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Lomani is also facing a charge of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

In December 2018, Lomani was alleged to have unlawfully cultivated 10.5 kilograms of marijuana, an illicit drug also in Kadavu.

Lomani is represented by lawyer John Rabuku and Naisake by lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo.

Constable Moapa Tau is currently giving evidence as the trial continues in the High Court.