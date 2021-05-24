Murder suspect Isoof takes the stand

Mohammed Isoof, the accused in the Nausori Highlands multiple murder trial took the stand today and alleged that a police officer had tricked him into signing medical forms later used as consent for a DNA test.

The hearing today was based on the voir dire application by defence, challenging the admissibility of the DNA test which prosecutors intend to use as evidence.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Anil Kumar told the court that he had called Isoof on August 31st 2019 and asked if he was willing to provide DNA samples.

Sergeant Kumar says he called the suspect on his mobile phone.

The Investigating Officer told the court that he explained to Isoof the requirements needed for DNA samples and that he was also not obligated to comply.

He says Isoof was also told the findings could be used against him during the trial.

Sergeant Kumar claims the accused came to the Namaka Police Station of his own free will and was again reminded of his Constitutional rights, however, he claims the suspect was ready to give DNA samples.

In cross-examination, the defence put it to Sergeant Kumar that Isoof was never at the Namaka station on that particular day, arguing how police managed to call his client when his phone had been confiscated.

However, the Investigating Officer maintained that Isoof was at the station and was ready to provide DNA samples.

Detective Constable Ilisapeci Ratusaki who is said to have taken DNA samples of the accused testified that Isoof and his wife were both at the station.

Ratusaki said the accused was calm and cooperated with her during the procedure, and that samples were later taken to the Nasova Forensic laboratory.

However, defence continued to argue that Isoof was never at the station.

Prosecutors then questioned Isoof and put to him that he was at the station, signed the consent forms and gave DNA samples.

They also put to the accused that he had made up a story in court while taking the stand, but Isoof replied that he had told the truth.

Both parties have until tomorrow morning to make submissions on the Voire Dire application with a ruling to be made at a later date.

The trial will continue tomorrow with the state calling more witnesses.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.