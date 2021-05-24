Murder suspect further remanded

A man who allegedly murdered five crew members onboard FV Tiro 2 has been further remanded in custody.

Tevita Qaqa Kapawale appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar charged with five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The alleged offence took place last year.

Public prosecutors sought an order for 29-year-old Kapawale to undergo psychiatric evaluation based on the circumstances of the alleged murders.

Justice Goundar did not grant the request, stating that counsel must seek consent from the defense because it involves medical evaluation.

Kapawale’s counsel Nemani Tuifagalele told the court that the request was baseless because his client does not have any history of medical illness.

Tuifagalele also filed a bail application which the State objected to.

A bail hearing has been set for May 2nd.

Kapawale will take a plea on May 17th.