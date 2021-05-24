Home

Court

Murder charge dismissed for Teidamu incident

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 5, 2022 9:23 am
Ashneel Avishay Kumar [middle] has been acquitted

A man who was alleged to have murdered a 34-year-old woman in Teidamu, Lautoka last year has been acquitted.

Ashneel Avishay Kumar and his father Ajay Kumar were jointly charged for their alleged involvement in causing the death of Saleshni Devi.

The two were alleged to have murdered the mother of four whose body was found in a car at the Teidamu Hills on September 16th.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the prosecution yesterday filed a Nolle Prosequi for Ashneel Kumar at the Lautoka High Court following which he was acquitted.

His father, the second accused is still admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

A mention date has been set for January 18th.

