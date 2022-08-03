Murder accused to know fate this week

[File Photo]

A man who allegedly murdered his wife will know his fate this Friday when High Court judge Justice Kulatunga Mudiyanselage Kulantunga will deliver his judgment on the case.

Congolese national Kiala Lusaka is alleged to have murdered his wife Jennifer Downes at their Service Street home on July 23, 2019, in Suva.

Justice Kulantunga said there is a possibility that Kiala was suffering a mental abnormality when he committed the alleged offense.

He said the accused could be drunk on a particular substance during the time of the incident.

The State counsel maintains that the accused was not intoxicated and in his right mind.

The judge adds that he has relied on three case authorities.

However, he has given time to the counsels to make legal submissions on what he has stated in court today to aid him in his judgment.

Justice Kulatunga said he has relied on case authorities from Canada, England, and India.

Kiala’s judgment will be delivered in the Suva High Court at 9.30 am.