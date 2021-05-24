Home

Court

Murder accused further remanded

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 12:30 pm
Rodrick Rajnesh Chand.

A truck driver alleged to have run over 16-year-old George Brown in Nakasi, Nausori on Thursday appeared in court this morning.

Rodrick Rajnesh Chand faces a charge of murder in the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

Chand alleged in court that he was assaulted at the Nakasi Police Station with threats that he would be beaten again if he is sent back to be remanded.

Prosecution objected to bail stating the matter is of public interest.

The court has decided that the accused will be remanded at the Valelevu Police Station until his bail ruling on Wednesday.

Chand’s lawyer has also asked the Magistrate to have the charge amended to dangerous driving causing death, arguing that the facts of the case do not suggest there was any intention of murder by the accused.

 

