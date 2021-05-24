Murder accused allegedly tried to buy chemicals

The trial of Muhammed Isoof alleged to have murdered a family of five in Nausori Highlands, Nadi is now into its fourth day.

Four witnesses have so far being called into the Lautoka High Court today with another 4 expected for the afternoon session.

13 witnesses have been called to date.

Two Ministry of Agriculture officers took the stand today to explain how the insecticide Lannate was supposed to be used, how it should be handled and if it’s available for sale in Fiji.

Ministry employee Amitesh Nand stated that Lannate was a highly toxic chemical that is always handled with care.

Nand said that while handling the insecticide, protective gear like masks and gloves are to be worn because Lannate attacks the respiratory system.

He testified that the product is available in some shops around the country.

In cross-examination by defence lawyer Iqbal Khan, Nand said the chemical is sprayed on crops that can be consumed later, however, this can only be done after a certain period from harvest, which is the withholding period.

It was also revealed in court that in August 2019, Isoof was allegedly trying to buy Lannate.

State Witness Parmesh Chandra who was the Sales Executive at Goundar’s Hardware in Leqaleqa Nadi, claimed he first met Isoof when the accused came to the shop to buy cement.

Chandra testified that a few days after, Isoof was again at the hardware store, allegedly looking for chemicals.

He told the court that he explained to the accused that they had three different chemicals however Isoof was allegedly looking for Lannate.

In cross examination, Iqbal Khan put to Chandra that his client did not ask for Lannate when he visited the shop, but the witness maintained that the accused did allegedly ask for the chemical.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.