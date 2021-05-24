Murder accused allegedly breached restraining order

The 44-year-old man who allegedly murdered his de facto wife in Nanuku settlement in Vatuwaqa last Sunday has been remanded in custody.

Sivaniolo Vunakece appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court today for the alleged murder of 21-year-old Laite Maba.

Prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the accused is likely to interfere with witnesses.

Article continues after advertisement

They also allege that Vunakece breached his Domestic Violence Restraining Order which was issued earlier in February.

The accused informed court that he will seek legal aid assistance.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court and the case will be called on November 10th.