Multimillion-dollar drug trial continues in the High Court

A team from the Criminal Investigations Department, officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Joshua Aziz Rahman were all present during the initial drug raid.

This was revealed in court during the multimillion-dollar drug trial against Rahman yesterday afternoon.

The Canadian national has been in custody for two years now and faces one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Yesterday, the prosecution produced two more witnesses who were the dog handlers present during the drug raid at Rahman’s residence in Caubati, Nasinu.

The first witness Inspector Manueli Yawayawa informed the court that the Fiji Detector Dog Unit received a call instructing them of a drug raid on the 14th of February, 2019.

He says two canines were deployed and the canine he was handling found the drugs in a bedroom on the top floor of a double story building.

While the second witness started to give evidence, a power surge was experienced and Judge Justice Daniel Goundar had adjourned the case to today.

It is alleged that Rahman had in his possession 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered in February 2019 when police raided his home in Caubati and later tested positive for cocaine

The trial will continue in the High Court.