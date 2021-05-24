Muhammed Isoof well known to the family found dead in the Nausori Highlands

The father of Usha Devi one of the victims who was found in Nausori Highlands, Nadi said the accused Muhammed Isoof was known to them as Kamal.

Daya Ram took the stand yesterday during the second day of Isoof’s alleged murder trial of a family in Nadi. Ram said his daughter had informed him that the accused would take the family to Nausori Highlands, where certain rituals would be performed by Kamal (Isoof).

The father explained that the ritual was a bit eerie as his daughter would have to wear jewelleries while the family would sit in a line and recite something.

He also mentioned in court that the family was given this medicinal type of drink. During his cross-examination at the Lautoka High Court, defence lawyer Iqbal Khan asked Ram why his two police statements in 2019 did not have a number of things he had mentioned.

Khan put it to the state witness that 80 percent of what he testified in court were not true. Meanwhile, the daughter of the late Nirmal Kumar and Usha Devi, Rangeeta Devi also took the stand yesterday.

She informed the court that Isoof was close to her family and that he was just like her dad’s brother. According to Devi, this was because she had known the accused ever since she was a kid.

Devi also informed the court that a set of jewelleries her late mother had shown her were missing despite a thorough search done by the forensic team.

She said they were usually kept in one of the kitchen drawers at their home in Legalega.

The High Court judge quizzed the prosecutors on this, reminding them that they should be ready with all the exhibits and items involved in the trial.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Muhammed Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.

The trial continues today.