Muhammed Isoof appeals against bail ruling

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 18, 2020 9:25 am
Muhammad Raheesh Isoof

The man who is alleged to have murdered a Nadi family last year has appealed against his bail ruling.

New Zealand resident Muhammad Raheesh Isoof is charged with 5 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted murder.

Isoof who has been in remand since September last year earlier had his bail application rejected.

Isoof appeared before the Court of Appeal in Suva this morning and stated that their notice was filed in January.

They have requested for seven days to file submissions.

The matter has been adjourned to next Wednesday to fix a hearing date.

It is alleged that between 25th and 26th August last year, Isoof murdered carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged, 11, and Samara, 8.

The bodies of the Legalega family were discovered in the Nausori Highlands in Nadi.

A one-year-old was also found at the scene.

