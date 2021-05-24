MP’s wife says she is not a resident of Buca Village

Niko Nawaikula’s spouse Miliakere says she is not a resident or permanent resident of Buca Village.

The 61-year-old says she opted not to move to her husband’s village because she had to look after her bedridden mother and grandson.

Miliakere says her mother resides with her at their residence in Koronivia, Nausori and her grandson came in from Australia to Fiji who she also cares for.

She adds that her husband, Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula was adamant about moving back to Buca after they retired in 2015.

However, certain family circumstances restricted her from moving immediately to the village with her husband.

The mother of four says she does travel with her husband to his village from time to time but every time she returns to their home in Koronivia.

It is alleged that the SODELPA MP gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca Village.

He allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The counsels will be delivering their closing submissions at the Suva High Court next week Tuesday.