MINI BUDGET
Full Coverage

Court

MP’s trial hearing is set for September 

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 19, 2022 10:21 am
Opposition MP Simione Rasova. [File Image]

The trial hearing for Opposition MP Simione Rasova is set to commence on September 5th.

His case was called this morning before High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage in the Suva High Court.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s MP initial trial date has been vacated.

Rasova’s trial hearing was supposed to begin next month.

The MP is facing a corruption-related charge and he will be standing trial from September 9th to September 15th.

He is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residential address and obtaining financial advantage.

Rasova is charged alongside five other SODELPA MPs, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Litia Qionibaravi, Nikolau Nawaikula who is standing trial and former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

It’s alleged they obtained a combined $186,000 in parliamentary allowances they were not entitled to.

 

