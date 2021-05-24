MP’s trial date confirmed

Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua’s trial will start in two weeks.

Ratu Suliano is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Namosi village, Namosi, and allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

His case was called before Anti-Corruption High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption lawyers informed the court they have served the agreed facts and information to defence.

FICAC has also filed and served further documents last week.

Ratu Suliano’s counsel confirmed receiving the documents and has also agreed to the commencement of the trial on May 16th.