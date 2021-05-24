MPs matter transferred to High Court

The matter against six Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament has been transferred to the Suva High Court.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption had made an application to transfer the matter to the High Court on the grounds that it is of public interest and the accused are parliamentarians.

The matter involves SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, who is charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

MPs Radrodro, Vosanibola, Nawaikula, Rasova and Matanitobua appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court today..

The matter has been adjourned to the 3rd of January, next year.