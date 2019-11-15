MP’s lawyer to make representation to DPP

The defense lawyer for government MP Rohit Sharma has revealed they will now make a representation to the Director of Public Prosecution’s Office.

Sharma has been charged in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident.

The 41-year old allegedly assaulted his wife on Sunday at their home in Davuilevu, Nausori.

Sharma’s lawyer, Jiten Reddy claims the complainant earlier wanted to withdraw the case but police refused due to the seriousness of domestic violence under the Constitution.

Reddy says they will speak with Office of the DPP in view of Sharma’s wife’s intention to drop the case.

The court heard that Sharma’s 35-year old wife wishes to remain in contact with her husband.

The MP has been released on bail by the Nasinu Magistrate Court this morning and his case will be called again on the 13th of October.