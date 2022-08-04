MP's elected to uphold law: Namosimalua

Former Secretary General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua.

“Members of Parliament are elected by the people and are to uphold the law.”

Former Secretary-General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua made the statement in court after she was questioned by the FICAC Counsel about cautioning MPs on giving false information.

Namosimalua told the court she didn’t feel the need to caution MPs about giving false information as they were leaders in communities, elected by the people and have taken the oath.

She added that it would be like talking down to them and that it was also common sense.

Namosimalua highlighted this in court in the trial against Opposition MP Salote Radrodro.

Judge Justice Doctor Thusara Kumarange also raised the question of why are Members of Parliament called ‘Honorable’, Namosimalua informed the court that it is Parliamentary practice and they are to uphold the law.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The court has been informed by Namosimalua that MPs living 30 kilometres outside of Parliament, they are entitled to an allowance as part of their benefits.

The Prosecution also asked Namosimalua if she saw any reason to question Radrodro’s stated purpose in the letter to her office about relocating from Tacirua to Bua relating to her work as an MP.

Namosimalua says she did not because she totally trusted Radrodro and that she had done similar work in 2014.

Aslam also questioned her if Radrodro was still entitled to allowances if she lived in Tacirua. The former Secretary General responded that Radrodro was still entitled based on the declaration she provided as Tacirua was her temporary residence.

However, she added if Tacirua was her permanent residence then Radrodro would not be entitled to receive allowances.

The trial continues tomorrow.