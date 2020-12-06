MPs due in court today

Six current and one former Member of Parliament are to appear in court today in relation to charges laid by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

SODELPA MPs Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Also due in court is former government MP Vijendra Prakash who resigned after being charged.

Their case was to be called in court this morning, but the matter has been moved to 2.15pm as the MPs are required in parliament to vote for the new President.

It is alleged that these MPs lied about their residential address in order to receive travel and accommodation allowance in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.