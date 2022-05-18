MP’s counsel to deliver opening address

Lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo (From left), MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

The trial hearing for Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will begin this morning before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.

Defence Counsel Filimoni Vosarogo had requested for the trial proper to start today because he had to clear some issues pertaining to the trial with his client, Ratu Suliano.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam delivered his opening address yesterday and stated that the Commission has enough evidence to prove that the Social Democratic Liberal Party MP had lied about his permanent residential address when he filled a parliament statutory form in 2018 after he was sworn in as an MP.

Vosarogo will deliver his opening address on the case at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva before the hearing commences.