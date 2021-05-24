MPs cases adjourned to November

Six current and one former Member of Parliament appeared in court today in relation to charges laid by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

SODELPA MPs Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua are charged with giving false information to public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Also in court was former government MP Vijendra Prakash who will have a hearing on 17th November, for an application by FICAC to transfer the case to the High Court.

The SODELPA MPs will have the same hearing on 19th November.

However MP Simione Rasova’s lawyer has told the court that they will oppose the application to expedite the hearing.

FICAC alleges these MPs lied about their residential addresses to obtain travel and accommodation allowances which they were not entitled to.