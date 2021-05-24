Home

Court

MPs appeal dismissed

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 4, 2022 1:02 pm
The Suva High Court has dismissed the appeal application of five Members of Parliament facing corruption-related charges.

They had sought a ruling on whether the High Court had the jurisdiction to hear their matter after it was transferred from the Magistrates Court.

The High Court has ruled that it does have such powers and subsequent stay applications have also been dismissed.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA MPs Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Adi Litia Qionibaravi Simione Rasova along with former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

The MPs are alleged to have lied about their residential addresses in order to qualify for travel and accommodation allowances from parliament.

The matter will be recalled on the 14th of this month.

The court has also indicated that it may call an early trial in this matter.

 

