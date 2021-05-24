Home

MP told to stop giving evasive answers

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 13, 2022 10:35 am
Suva High Court. [File Photo]

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam pleaded with Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula in court this morning to stop giving evasive answers.

In response, High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage told the Counsel to allow the MP to answer freely as the responses are also recorded.

Aslam told Nawaikula that whenever his dishonesty and lies are exposed in court, he uses the word mistake to try and justify it.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA MP maintained that he had the right to be remunerated even though he was residing at his home in Koronivia when he was attending Parliament sittings in August 2019.

He adds that someone had to pay him for his service.

The MP said he had also applied for accommodation and travelling reimbursements and the parliament clerks paid him which was done in accordance with the law.

It alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Buca Bay and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.

