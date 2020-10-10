Home

MP pleads not guilty to assault charges

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 13, 2020 2:10 pm
Rohit Sharma.

41-year old Government Member of Parliament Rohit Sharma pleaded not guilty to his charges in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Sharma is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that he assaulted his wife at their home in Davuilevu Housing in May.

His lawyer Jitendra Reddy also applied for bail variation.

Sharma currently reports to the Nakasi Police Station every Sunday as part of his bail condition and he wants this to be varied.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday.

 

