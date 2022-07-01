MP listed as a taxpayer in 2011

MP Salote Radrodro. [File Photo]

Opposition MP Salote Radrodro became a taxpayer on February 2, 2011.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service data analyst Ashmita Devi highlighted this in court this morning.

Radrodro is standing trial for allegedly falsely stating that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua.

She also allegedly obtained $37,921.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption witness confirmed Radrodro listed Tacirua Heights in Suva as her residential address.

Devi said the MP provided her postal address as Suva and she had not amended any of her information with FRCS after she became registered as a taxpayer from the year 2011.

She adds that the FRCS system allows taxpayers to note one residential address and this reflects the place where they reside physically.

The FRCS analyst also stated that she is not aware of the legal penalties associated with taxpayers not disclosing their full identity.