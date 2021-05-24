MP did not inform the registrar of the change of address

A prosecution witness who took the stand today in court said Social Democratic Liberal Party member Nikolau Nawaikula did not inform the Office of the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Fiji that he had changed his residential address.

Elenoa Waqaitarewa, a senior secretary at the Legal Practitioners Unit, says Nawaikula only informed the chief registrar in 2019 that he was opening another branch of his law firm in Savusavu.

Waqaitarewa says the MP is required by law to inform the chief registrar if he has changed his residential address, as this is part of what is needed when lawyers apply for the renewal of their practicing license.

She says the MP’s residential address is Koronivia, Nausori.

Magaret Grey, a Land Transport Authority complaints agent, also informed the court that Nawaikula had his driving license renewed in 2019 and he had not changed his residential address to date.

The prosecution witness says she had provided FICAC with the license history of Nawaikula and not a history of his residential address when he first applied for a driver’s license.

Nawaikula is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that the Opposition MP obtained financial advantages in breach of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

Nawaikula is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained over $20,201 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will continue tomorrow before Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage at the Suva High Court.