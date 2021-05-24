Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Court

MP described as a village boy at heart

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 14, 2022 12:01 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Image]

The wife of Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula described her husband as a village boy at heart.

Miliakere Nawaikula informed the court this morning that her husband is passionate about his village and is always actively involved in village projects and activities.

The couple have been married for 37 years, and during this period, they moved from two residential places in Suva before moving to Koronivia Research Station, where she was employed as a senior research officer.

Article continues after advertisement

They then moved to their home in Koronivia, where they rented for some time before they purchased the property when it was put on sale in January 2016.

She said they had initially planned to move back to Buca village after they retired in 2015. Miliakere says they planned to move gradually, so they began building their house in the village and had even set up a Yaqona plantation in 2017.

The 61-year-old said they had a mutual agreement with her husband that he would be moving to her husband’s village of Buca, in Buca bay.

However, she will need to stay back and look after her 88-year-old mother and their children.

It is alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.
The trial continues in the Suva High Court.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.