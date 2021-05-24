MP described as a village boy at heart

The wife of Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula described her husband as a village boy at heart.

Miliakere Nawaikula informed the court this morning that her husband is passionate about his village and is always actively involved in village projects and activities.

The couple have been married for 37 years, and during this period, they moved from two residential places in Suva before moving to Koronivia Research Station, where she was employed as a senior research officer.

They then moved to their home in Koronivia, where they rented for some time before they purchased the property when it was put on sale in January 2016.

She said they had initially planned to move back to Buca village after they retired in 2015. Miliakere says they planned to move gradually, so they began building their house in the village and had even set up a Yaqona plantation in 2017.

The 61-year-old said they had a mutual agreement with her husband that he would be moving to her husband’s village of Buca, in Buca bay.

However, she will need to stay back and look after her 88-year-old mother and their children.

It is alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.