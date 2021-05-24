MP admits altering receipts

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula admitted in court that he had altered some receipts he gave to the parliament secretariat.

He highlighted this when he was re-examined by his counsel, Sevuloni Valenitabua in court.

Nawaikula says he only altered two of his receipts.

He adds that he did this because he had to provide evidence to the parliament secretariat for the money he had used.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP said that in some instances, the receipts were filled out by the clerks, and this was the reason why the dates and particulars did not coincide.

Nawaikula is currently facing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Vanua Levu.

He allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will resume this morning at the Suva High Court.