Mother breaks down while giving evidence

A woman broke down in court today as she gave evidence of the alleged murder of her four-month-old daughter.

Mereseini Rauluni relayed the alleged incident from October last year where her ex-husband is alleged to have caused the death of their child.

Rauluni took the stand as the second State witness against murder accused Tevita Kunawave.

It is alleged Kunawave threw a concrete block at Rauluni, but it hit their daughter instead, resulting in her death.

In the High Court today, Rauluni gave evidence that Kunawave left home at 2 am the day of the incident to drink with two friends and returned home intoxicated at about 11 am.

The mother of the deceased claims that the accused had a mobile phone with pictures of two women and she broke the phone in anger.

The High Court heard that Rauluni was allegedly punched, kicked, dragged around the house and beaten with a belt by the accused.

She also claimed that Kunawave broke the mesh-wire on a window to get to her, as she had locked herself in a room because she was afraid.

The court heard that this was when the accused allegedly threw a concrete block through the same window.

However, it missed Rauluni and hit her four-month-old daughter instead.

She adds that she rushed her daughter to the hospital with help from neighbours.

Rauluni broke down in court while confirming that she later had to identify her daughter at the hospital mortuary.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.