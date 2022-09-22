More witnesses take stand in Prakash case

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash. [File Photo]

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash has maintained his residential address details as Lot 1, Omkar Road, Narere in his records with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

FRCS Head of Debt and Returns Management, Dhineshwaran Goundar who took the witness stand in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court today stated that according to his tax return forms Prakash stated his first residential address as Omkar while the second address is Vunidawa, Naitasiri.

The FICAC Counsel is examining various tax return forms lodged by Prakash in court today.

Article continues after advertisement

Goundar informed the court there have been no changes made by Prakash to both his residential address or his postal address which is in Nakasi as of the last tax return which is 26th May 2020.

The court also heard that the gross income for Prakash in 2020 was over $76, 000 which decreased by more than $40, 000 in 2021.

Goundar stated this was due to the loss of his Parliamentary salary.

Prakash was a Member of Parliament up to 7th December 2020, after which charges were laid against him.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.