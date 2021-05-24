Home

Full Coverage

Court

More legal challenges against “no jab, no job” policy

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 4:58 pm

The Suva High Court has not set a hearing date for an application by the Fijian Teachers Association seeking a Constitutional Redress against the government’s “no jab, no job” policy.

The matter was called today and the State has been given time to consider other applications filed in court, challenging the same policy.

The Association is challenging the government policy, arguing there is no evidence to prove that unvaccinated employees make the workplace unhealthy.

Article continues after advertisement

The FTA claims more than 200 teachers have lost their jobs refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the High Court today, the State asked for time to sort through other applications of a similar nature which are also pending before the court.

State lawyers have been given until the 20th of next month.

The FTA application seeks a ruling that the no jab, no job policy is in breach of the Bill of Rights and is unconstitutional.

It further seeks a declaration that the policy be declared to have no legal effect.

The Association has also asked for an injunction to restrain the government from implementing the policy until the High Court has heard and made a determination on this matter.

