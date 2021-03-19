More information surfaces in multi-million dollar drug trial

More information continues to surface as Joshua Aziz Rahman’s multi-million dollar drug trial continues in the Suva High Court today.

Three witnesses took the stand and gave evidence.

It was revealed in Court today that Joshua Raman appeared on Police radar following the arrests of three foreign nationals outside a coffee shop in Suva as Police searched them for foreign currency.

The witness who is a police officer testified that Police were searching these three foreign nationals for foreign currencies amounting to over $30,000.

He said Police arrested Rahman in Nadi for his alleged involvement with foreign nationals in relation to possession of foreign currency.

Three days after this Rahman was charged for possession of 39 bars of cocaine weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31 million.

He was arrested following a raid at his Caubati home in Nasinu.

The Defence lawyer asked the witness why his name did not appear in the list of personnel that raided Rahman’s Caubati home and why a docket that was later disclosed as evidence was not in the list of evidence collected on the day of the raid.

The officer who has been with the Police Force for more than 16 years said the docket was in his custody.

The docket however was disclosed earlier this year.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.