Court

More charges expected against tertiary student

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 4:32 pm
Aman Nambiar.

The tertiary student who is charged for allegedly obtaining money after threatening to release nude photos of another man has been remanded.

Aman Nambiar appeared at the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

Nambiar allegedly threatened to post nude pictures of a man on social media in March this year.



The twenty-year-old is alleged to have created a fake profile as a woman and sought out potential victims online.

Police say after carefully identifying his potential victims, the accused allegedly would send a friend request, and after gaining the victim’s trust would send sexual videos with false hope of offering sexual favors.

The accused would then allegedly ask for sexually explicit photos from the victim.

Once received, the accused allegedly solicited $400 in exchange to not post the photos on social media.

The accused has been charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

FBC News understands he is being taken to the Totogo Police Station for more charges to be pressed against him.

He is also wanted for similar cases in Tavua.

It’s believed more people may have fallen victims to Nambiar’s alleged act.

In court this afternoon, prosecution did not object to bail, however Nambiar brought two unsuitable sureties hence his bail was denied.

He will reappear in court next Monday.

 

