Court
Mohammed Isoof found guilty
January 19, 2022 2:33 pm
Mohammed Isoof
Guilty! This was the judgment handed down by the Lautoka High Court to Mohammed Isoof just a while ago and will be sentenced on Friday.
Isoof has been found guilty on five counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.
The prosecution has been able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was a crime of murder by poison.
In August 2019, Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.
The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.
More details to follow.
