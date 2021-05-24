Mohammed Isoof found guilty

Guilty! This was the judgment handed down by the Lautoka High Court to Mohammed Isoof just a while ago and will be sentenced on Friday.

Isoof has been found guilty on five counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.

The prosecution has been able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was a crime of murder by poison.

In August 2019, Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.

More details to follow.